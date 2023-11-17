BTT Launches “Win Back Our Water” Campaign

The Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT), a premier conservation organization, has just launched a new campaign aimed at improving Florida’s water quality. The “Win Back Our Water” campaign will focus on three critical issues that severely impact Florida’s water quality.

Those are:

Prescription Drug Pollution : Recent studies reveal alarming pharmaceutical contamination in bonefish, endangering a $9.2 billion flats fishery industry and impacting 88,500 jobs.

Glyphosate Pollution : Glyphosate, a pervasive weedkiller ingredient, is harming Florida's fish and ecosystems, causing significant health issues in largemouth bass among other marine life, as shown in a recent study by ORCA.

Outdated Water Infrastructure: Modernizing wastewater systems, protecting vital habitats, and accounting for projected sea level rise is crucial to preserving Florida's water quality.

You can read more about this campaign here.