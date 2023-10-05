Simms Releases New Confluence Waders

Simms has officially released their new Confluence waders. The big draw on these waders is the inclusion of built-in compression-molded knee pads. These knee pads are designed to offer more comfort and durability for anglers who bust through brush, or often kneel, while fly fishing, according to Simms.

The Confluence waders are built from four-layer Toray fabric (not GORE-TEX) in the upper and lower sections of the waders. Simms also includes the same adjustable air-mesh suspender system used in their G3 waders. This pairs with built-in tool docking stations and a fleece-lined pass-through pocket on the chest.

Retailing for $549.95, the Confluence waders are available now from Simms and Simms dealers.