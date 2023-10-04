Abel, FFI Team Up For Education

The folks at Abel Reels have teamed up with Fly Fishers International (FFI) to create a limited-edition Abel Rove – FFI reel. The reel features artwork from Casey Underwood, as well as engraving by Abel’s in-house craftsmen. A portion of each Abel – FFI reel will be given to FFI to support “fly fishing education to youth and adult anglers,” per a press release.

Patrick Berry, President and CEO of Fly Fishers International, believes this partnership showcases a new dimension in the future of fly fishing education. “As we continue to expand our reach to inspire fly fishers around the world, FFI counts on the support of industry leaders like Abel and Mayfly Outdoors. Abel represents the gold standard for high performance fly fishing reels, and it is an honor to collaborate on our joint commitment to the future of our sport.”

The Abel Rove – FFI reel will be available in weights 4 – 12, both online and at authorized Abel retailers.