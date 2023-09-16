FWS Proposes Delisting Apache Trout

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed removing the Apache trout from the list of endangered species, per the FWS website. The Apache trout is native to Arizona, and is only found in the White Mountains in the eastern half of the state.

Apache trout recovery has been a long process, since they were first listed as threatened in 1973. Years of habitat work – notably improving spawning areas – have resulted in a robust, self-sustaining population of trout that can be caught by anglers.

