Another Big Hole River Story

It turns out that the fly fishing public aren’t the only ones concerned with the problems facing the Big Hole River in Montana. The New York Times just published an in-depth, surprisingly accurate retelling of all the issues on the Big Hole. Wade Fellin, owner and operator of the Big Hole Lodge, was quoted extensively throughout the story, as were other officials and scientists who’ve been involved in finding a solution for the Big Hole.

The Times takes more time to look at the climate change angle, and includes some interesting data surrounding salmonflies, which are an integral part of a trout’s diet. This piece is worth reading if you’re still not completely caught up on the issues surrounding the Big Hole.