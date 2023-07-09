Profile on Reeling in Serenity

It’s no surprise to see fly fishing used as a form of therapy for a myriad of problems. Its healing powers are well-known to those of us who fly fish as often as we can. Many of us are aware of Casting for Recovery, or Project Healing Waters – two groups that offer fly fishing for women with breast cancer and disabled military personnel, respectively.

A new group has received attention lately, including this lovely profile over in Fly Fisherman Magazine. Jimmy Harris gives us the details on Reeling in Serenity, a group that focuses on using fly fishing to help alcoholics find better lives.

You can read that story here.