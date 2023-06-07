Colorado Rules Against Stream Access

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday, June 5, that Roger Hill has no standing to question the legality of Colorado’s stream access laws. Hill had challenged the law, asserting that the state of Colorado owns portions of the stream bed in the Arkansas River, which would allow him and other anglers to wade it while fly fishing. The Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear the case, throwing it out in a 7-0 decision that said Hill had no standing to question who owns the river bed.

You can read more about this ruling here.