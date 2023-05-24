Fly Fishers International (FFI) has announced the formation of a new legacy giving program, dubbed the Lee and Joan Wulff Legacy Circle. The program will allow donors to “create their own fly fishing legacy through their estate plans,” per a press release from FFI.

This program was formed to honor the late Lee Wulff, and his wife Joan. Both are icons of fly fishing, who have made significant contributions to the sport.

“Fly fishing is about so much more than catching a fish,” said FFI President and CEO Patrick Berry. “When people support fly fishing through the FFI Lee and Joan Wulff Legacy Circle, it provides opportunities for future generations of fly fishing enthusiasts to pursue their passion, write their own stories, and create their own experiences. This program provides a unique opportunity for people to give back to a part of their lives that has given so much to them.”

Some anglers have already made use of this program, by leaving significant portions of their estate to FFI.

Larry Gibbs from Lake Tapps, WA, currently a member of FFI’s President’s Club donor program and an FFI Lifetime Member, shared his intention to join FFI’s Lee and Joan Wulff Legacy Circle stating, “It’s never too late to make a significant impact on what I value most. I’m leaving 95% of my estate to FFI to ensure the legacy of fly fishing.”

You can learn more about this program here.