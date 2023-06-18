Hardy Partners With FFI

Hardy and Fly Fishers International (FFI) have announced a new partnership, wherein Hardy will support FFI’s educational initiatives across the globe. A full press release about this partnership is found below.

Fly Fishers International (FFI) and Pure Fishing are excited to announce a new partnership that brings Hardy into the fold of industry leaders supporting FFI’s fly fishing education and growth initiatives. As one of Pure Fishing’s most respected fishing brands, Hardy has long enjoyed a reputation as a premier manufacturer of high-performance fly rods and reels. The partnership was launched on June 1st.

Hardy will provide substantial benefits and discounts to FFI clubs and councils across the country with product support for initiatives that enhance FFI’s mission to foster the legacy and future of fly fishing for all fish in all waters. This collaboration signals a renewed and growing involvement within the fly fishing industry recognizing FFI as the leading organization providing teaching and mentorship for fly fishing enthusiasts of all skill levels worldwide.

“Throughout the long history of the Hardy brand, it has consistently been considered the vanguard of tradition and craftsmanship,” said Patrick Berry, Fly Fishers International President and CEO. “That commitment to excellence reflects positively on FFI and underscores our joint commitment to providing quality that enhances the fly fishing experience.”

Berry continued, “FFI has been accelerating outreach and engagement initiatives to grow the fly fishing community, expanding both in-person and online resources that support anglers at each stage of their fly fishing journey. Through this partnership, Hardy is not only supporting FFI’s efforts but offering the FFI community an impressive range of new freshwater and saltwater fly rods and reels that build on the Hardy legacy.”

Jim Murphy, Director of Fly Fishing at Pure Fishing and Hardy, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership adding, “Hardy is delighted to offer benefits and support that will help FFI engage the evolving fly fishing community and provide valuable benefits for FFI’s members, clubs, and councils. FFI has long enjoyed a reputation as the premier source of fly fishing education and casting instructor programs, and our customers value our commitment to the future of the sport. When the fly fishing community has access to the quality and depth of resources offered by FFI, it makes our time on the water even more enjoyable.”

Fly Fishers International has the distinctive mission to preserve the legacy of fly fishing for all fish in all waters. FFI was formed by some of the most influential luminaries in the world of fly fishing and conservation back in 1964, and is dedicated to innovative strategies to engage, teach, and inspire the global fly fishing community.

Hardy is based in Alnwick, England and has been handcrafting innovative fly gear since its formation in 1872 and is still recognized as the finest fly rods and reels in the world. Hardy fly gear is for those who require the finest and will not settle for anything else.