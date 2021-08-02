“3 Keys to Catching Bass on Topwater Bugs”
Phil Monahan offers up three keys to catching largemouth bass on surface flies, noting “it’s not as easy as you might think. Bass aren’t like northern pike, almost always willing to chase down a big meal. In fact, bass can be quite picky and will often ignore big, noisy topwater flies. Here are a few steps you can take to improve your odds.”
Read his tips on fly choice, the retrieve, and going big.
