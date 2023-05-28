Yellowstone Cutthroat Getting Bigger

The native cutthroat trout in Yellowstone Lake have faced numerous obstacles to their continued existence. Illegally introduced lake trout wreaked havoc on the Yellowstone cutthroat population, but efforts to reduce that lake trout population is starting to show promising results. The average size of cutthroat in Yellowstone Lake has increased, correlating directly with decreases in lake trout numbers. This is promising for the continued existence of native cutthroat. The Billings Gazette has a wonderful article about these recent findings, which you can read here.