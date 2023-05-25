Montana Rivers in Trouble

As many anglers in the West are aware, the famous Big Hole River in Montana has recently faced problems with its brown trout population. Brown trout numbers have declined on the Big Hole for years, but a new report shows that other trout numbers are down in the Big Hole, too. And it’s not just this river, but other nearby fisheries in that part of Montana, that are suffering. The Ruby and Beaverhead Rivers are both seeing declining trout populations.

The folks over at Angling Trade have some unique insight on this problem, which is something many anglers should read and consider. You can find that here.