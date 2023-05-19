Snake River Flows Safe for Now

The state of Wyoming and the Bureau of Reclamation have announced an agreement to protect flows on the Snake River below Jackson Lake Dam. As was previously reported, the Bureau of Reclamation threatened to reduce flows to 50cfs below Jackson Lake, effectively eliminating the fishery on that world-famous stretch of the Snake River. Wyoming intervened with a solution that would’ve worked for a few weeks, but not long enough to cover the flow shortfall from Jackson Lake. The two entities have agreed on a flow arrangement that will guarantee the viability of the fishery this year, and both are working to find a permanent solution for the future.

