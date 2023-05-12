Fly Fusion Launches 2023 Stimmie Awards

Fly Fusion Magazine has officially launched the 2023 Stimmie Awards. The Stimmie Awards are designed to recognize up-and-coming filmmakers within the fly fishing world, as well as encourage “creative fly-fishing films that celebrate our community,” said Chris Bird, Executive Producer, in a press release.

From May 1 to May 31, filmmakers are able to submit films into one of two categories – shorts or features. Submissions can be made at this link.

The winner will be announced on June 17.

“The top 10 films will be selected by an internal committee and then the top films will participate in a month long public vote, supported by a massive social and web campaign, reaching thousands of voting anglers around the world.” said Bird.

The winning film will take home bragging rights, $1,000, and will be considered for inclusion as an Official Selection of the 2024 International Fly Fishing Film Festival.