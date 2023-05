Fly Fusion Launches 2023 Stimmie Awards

Fly Fusion Magazine has officially launched the 2023 Stimmie Awards. The Stimmie Awards are designed to recognize up-and-coming filmmakers within the fly fishing world, as well as encourage “creative fly-fishing films that celebrate our community,” said Chris Bird, Executive Producer, in a press release.

From May 1 to May 31, filmmakers are able to submit films into one of two categories – shorts or features. Submissions can be made at this link.

The winner will be announced on June 17.

β€œThe top 10 films will be selected by an internal committee and then the top films will participate in a month long public vote, supported by a massive social and web campaign, reaching thousands of voting anglers around the world.” said Bird.

The winning film will take home bragging rights, $1,000, and will be considered for inclusion as an Official Selection of the 2024 International Fly Fishing Film Festival.