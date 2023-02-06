Film Release: Over the Guardrail

The folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine have released a new film, titled “Over the Guardrail.” It’s less a film that focuses on fly fishing, and more a story of having fun in your own backyard, with a few trout and bass caught along the way.

The film premiered to a sold-out crowd at Troegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, PA, on January 21. The event raised over $9,000 for the local Trout Unlimited chapter, according to Fly Fisherman Magazine’s Ross Purnell.

You can view the film below.