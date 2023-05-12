Bonefish Spawning Ground Discovered

The Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) announced that they’ve located the site of a bonefish spawning ground within the Florida Keys. This is the first such discovery of a bonefish spawning site within the United States. In a post about this discovery, BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie said “By locating this PSA, our scientists will be able to learn more about where and how bonefish spawn in the Florida Keys, which is information critical to the sustained recovery of the population.”

You can read more about this discovery here.