Snake River Flows in Danger

Even after a record-breaking winter in the Jackson area of Wyoming, the Upper Snake River below Jackson Lake is facing enormous cuts to its flows this spring. According to an article from Fly Fisherman Magazine, thanks to the immense runoff water already captured by reservoirs on the Snake River, Bureau of Reclamation officials want to reduce the flows below Jackson Lake to retain as much water within Jackson Lake as possible, saving any water from spilling over dams downstream.

The Bureau has proposed flows at 50 cubic feet per second, which is 230cfs lower than Wyoming Game & Fish has determined is the minimum flow required to maintain a fishery below Jackson Lake.

You can read more about this potential problem here.