Lawson Weighs in on Henry’s Fork

About a month ago, John McDaniel raised some alarming observations about his most recent season guiding on the Ranch section of the Henry’s Fork. In particular, McDaniel noted the lack of aquatic insect hatches and warming water temperatures.

Now, Mike Lawson has weighed in on the situation. Lawson is a legend along the Henry’s Fork, and his observations should carry some legitimate weight. Lawson speculates that the decline in hatches is largely due to the sediment buildup in the river, which has eliminated much of the habitat aquatic insects need.

You can read Lawson’s thoughts here.