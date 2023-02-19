Heavy Snow Offers Drought Relief
Most of the American West is struggling through a drought that’s been nearly three decades long, and is the worst drought in 1,200 years in the region.
But this winter’s fantastic snowpack offers a respite, if not a complete reprieve, from the drought conditions. You can learn exactly what that looks like – and what it will take for this drought to end – in this article from Chris Hunt over in Hatch Magazine.
Study Examines Billfish Survival Post-Catch
