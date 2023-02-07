Study Examines Billfish Survival Post-Catch

If you’ve ever wanted to catch marlin or sailfish on the fly, you’re not alone. Tons of anglers have this dream too, and we’ve certainly seen interest in landing these massive fish on the fly increase in recent years.

But how do these fish fare in catch-and-release fishing? A new study actually dug into this question, to help us get a better idea of our recreational angling impact on the billfish community.

The study, conducted by Dr. Michael Musyl, was published in the Canadian Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, according to Donnell Tate of Lahaina News. Among all species of billfish studied – there were six – roughly 86 percent survived.

It’s important to note that this study did look at fish caught on both recreational and commercial gear.

You can read the rest of the study, and learn more about the results, here.