Boundary Waters Receive Historic Protection
In an announcement last week, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order halting federal mineral leases on over 225,000 acres within the Rainy River Watershed. The Boundary Waters make up a significant sporting and ecologically important area in northern Minnesota. The order Haaland signed removes over 225,000 acres from federal mineral leasing, effectively protecting it from development.
You can read more about the historic protection here.
