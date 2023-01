Sage has released the new SALT R8 Rod, part of the R8 Core rod family. It will be available for purchase starting January 17.

Sage worked directly with guides in the Florida Keys to help design the SALT R8, ensuring it meets the needs of folks on the water day in and day out. You can view more about the SALT R8 here, and watch this great new video Sage produced about creating this new saltwater rod.