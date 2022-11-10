Fishpond, American Rivers Launch New Net

Fishpond – maker of some of the best nets and packs in the fly fishing industry – has partnered with American Rivers to launch a new product that directly gives back to the places where us anglers live, play, and work.

The Fishpond Nomad Mid-Length River Armor American Rivers Edition Net (yes, it’s a mouthful) is a collaboration that amplifies American Rivers’ mission to create a future of clean waters and healthy rivers.

A full $90 from the sale of each net will go directly to American Rivers, helping to preserve and protect the places we hold so dear.

To learn more about the partnership between American Rivers and Fishpond, click here. To shop the net, click here.