Bajio Launches Shop for the Shallows

Bajio Sunglasses has launched a new conservation initiative that lasts through December 31, 2022. The initiative, dubbed Shop for the Shallows, donates proceeds from a purchase to one of five conservation projects that customers can choose from upon checkout.

For more information on Shop for the Shallows, see the below excerpt from a Bajio press release.

This holiday season, Bajío wants to give back to the nurseries of our oceans. Bajío wants to clean, plant, and protect them by partnering with friends that share our mission. They have created Shop For The Shallows to do just that. From November 1 to December 31 with Shop For The Shallows, you can join our efforts and get a free gift when you buy shades for yourself or a loved one.

When customers buy a pair of Bajío Sunglasses, they can choose 1 of 5 causes they want to support (ocean trash clean up, beach cleanup, mangrove planting, oyster planting, or coral reef restoration), and receive a free camp cup with original art. Each cup design supports a different cause to help the flats. Bajío will give a gift to the cause you choose.

You can shop Bajio’s catalog here.