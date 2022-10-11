Skwala Names Rich Hohne as CMO

Skwala Fishing, the new fly fishing brand that started this year, has named Rich Hohne as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Hohne has worked for 26 years in the outdoor industry, with most of those years spent in fly fishing, per a press release from Skwala. Hohne previously spent 11 years in marketing at Simms Fishing Products.

“When looking at key members to build out the Skwala team, Rich has always been at the top of the list,” said Skwala CEO Kevin Sloan. “His involvement with Skwala over the past two years as a board member has been invaluable to our success right out of the gate.”

Hohne is excited to get back into the fly fishing space with Skwala.

“Fly fishing is my number-one passion in life, and to be able to re-insert myself into this industry with a brand like Skwala is a very exciting opportunity,” Hohne said.

