Andy Mill Inducted Into BT&T Hall of Fame

Andy Mill, a former Olympic skier and author of A Passion for Tarpon, is being inducted into the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust Hall of Fame. Mill has been an avid conservationist in all his angling years, and has a bevy of impressive awards on his resume, including being the only angler to win a tarpon, bonefish, and permit tournament with a fly rod, per a press release from Hardy Fly Fishing. Mill is also an ambassador for Hardy.

Mill will receive the Curt Gowdy Memorial Media Award when inducted into the BT&T Hall of Fame during an event in Islamadora, FL, on October 6, 2022.

You can learn more about the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust here.