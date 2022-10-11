Movie: Mending the Line

A new fly fishing movie had its first screening in late September. Mending the Line premiered in Woodstock, New York, and is currently slated to screen again at the San Diego International Film Festival October 22, 2022. The film stars Golden Globe-winner Brian Cox and Emmy-winner Patricia Heaton, along with Academy Award-winner Wes Studi. Perry Mattfield and Sinqua Walls are also in the movie. Wide release is expected in 2023.

Mending the Line is about fly fishing and veterans, set in Montana. Surrounding the screening in San Diego, the filmmakers are raising money via a raffle for Warriors and Quiet Waters, a group that helps veterans through fly fishing. You can view the details for the raffle here.

Check out a clip of Mending the Line below.

