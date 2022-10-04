Preserving Fly Fishing’s Classic Films

Chris Hunt put together a great piece in Hatch Magazine which highlights some of the great work Scientific Anglers and The American Museum of Fly Fishing are doing to help preserve fly fishing history. The Museum and SA have worked together to preserve some of fly fishing’s classic films online. They’re now free to view, and feature videos from folks like Flip Pallot, Lee Wulff, and Gary borger. You can read the article and view some of the films here.