Yellowstone’s Volunteer Fly Fishing Program
Josh Bergan put together this wonderful overview of the Yellowstone Volunteer Fly Fishing Program that’s slated to resume in 2023. If you’ve ever wanted the chance to fish some of Yellowstone’s most storied waters, this volunteer opportunity might be for you. Volunteers assist in gathering necessary data to help inform fisheries managers of the goings-on within the park’s many rivers and streams.
You can read the full story here.
←Previous Story
Irish Lodge Hosting Salmon Fly Showing
Show Comments