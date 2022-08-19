New Mexico’s Ongoing Stream Access Battle
In New Mexico, there’s an ongoing battle between anglers and private landowners regarding stream access. Despite rulings in favor of public access to water flowing through private land (so long as the water was accessed on public land, as is the case in Montana) landowners are fighting to keep the public out.
Dac Collins has an excellent story on all the issues surrounding New Mexico stream access in Outdoor Life, which you can read here.
PG&E Sued for Endangered Species Violations
