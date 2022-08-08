PG&E Sued for Endangered Species Violations

Pacific Gas & Electric has been notified they’re being sued by a myriad of conservation groups, over concerns that PG&E has violated the Endangered Species Act with its Potter Valley Project on the Eel River in California.

Cal Trout is one of the groups leading the lawsuit, which has yet to be filed, and claims that PG&E has been “negligent in their caretaking of the resources they were put in charge of” according to this article from The Mendocino Voice.

You can read the full story here.