Simms Fishing Products, one of the leading manufacturers of fishing waders, was sold to Vista Outdoor for $192.5 million, per Fly Fisherman Magazine.

Vista Outdoor is the parent company for 39 other outdoors brands, including Bushnell and Remington Ammunition. Vista says there are no plans to cut workers, and that Simms will stay in Bozeman, Montana.

