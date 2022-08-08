Mayfly Outdoors Names Jeff Wagner CEO

Jeff Wagner has been named the new CEO and President of Mayfly Outdoors, the parent company of Ross Reels, Airflo, and Abel. Wagner was previously the general manager at the R.L. Winston Rod Company, and he also previously worked for Cabela’s.

Per a press release from Mayfly Outdoors, Wagner is excited to start working with the team based in Montrose, Colorado.

“It is a privilege to be joining an outstanding team and working for such iconic brands as Ross, Abel and Airflo,” Wagner said. “This position combines years of experience and fly-fishing passion and I am looking forward to serving the business and fly-fishing community and helping each grow.”

