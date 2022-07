The number of returned summer steelhead on the Umpqua River is already higher than the 2021 total of 450 fish. In 2022, 544 wild summer steelhead have crossed the Winchester Dam and made it into the North Umpqua Basin.

Biologists expect this year’s summer run to exceed the threshold of 1,200 wild returning steelhead that triggers other management moves.

