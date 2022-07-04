No Fish Dry July Launches Again

Keep Fish Wet, along with Ten and Two Co., have launched the second iteration of No Fish Dry July. Last year, Keep Fish Wet hosted No Fish Dry July in an effort to educate anglers about the importance of not taking fish out of water for pictures. Instead, Keep Fish Wet promoted pictures of fishing without fish featured prominently in them.

A full press release is below that details this year’s No Fish Dry July.

For the month of July, Keep Fish Wet and Ten And Two Co. challenge anglers to make a 31-day commitment to not take a single photo of a fish. All month long Keep Fish Wet will be sharing inspiration for fish-less photography and the science behind what happens to fish as water temperatures rise.

With many places across North America experiencing extreme drought and higher than average water temperatures, the way we handle fish during the hottest time of year is crucial to their well-being. As water temperatures rise, fish become physiologically stressed, increasing the time it takes for them to recover from capture and handling, and increasing the chance of mortality once released.

Instead, we encourage anglers to post other artful shots of their summer angling experience. This simple shift in the fishing community’s catch-and-release behavior could do years of good for your fish’s home water. After all, fishing is rarely just about catching fish.

Follow along on social media as well as at keepfishwet.org to learn about how fish respond when the water gets warm, how you can tell if fish are stressed, and to see some beautiful fish-less photography.

Enter the giveaway to be eligible to win an awesome prize package from Waterworks Lamson, Patagonia, Bajio Sunglasses, Fulling Mill, Cheeky, Scientific Anglers, Fly Fishing Climate Alliance, and Ten And Two Co.