Helping Yellowstone Fisheries
With the Yellowstone area still reeling from the floods at the beginning of June, many people are wondering how the trout have fared. While trout are hardy creatures, the fisheries biologists in the Yellowstone area have a lot of work in front of them to assess what the flood did to the rivers and the fish.
If you’re interested in helping out these fisheries, you can click here to learn more about different initiatives.
New Film: Pathway for Permit
