IFTD Roundup

The first day of the 2022 International Fly Tackle Dealer (IFTD) show in Salt Lake City, Utah, wrapped up on March 30. This was the first time in two years that the fly fishing industry gathered together to talk shop, show off new gear, and catch up with old friends.

This year’s IFTD saw some new gear from Orvis, Winston, and Sage, in addition to promotion of recently released gear like Simms’ revamped G3 waders. Orvis has some new boots and nets in the works, while Winston is debuting a few new models in their AIR 2 series. Sage, of course, is making waves with their new R8 Core rods.

We’ll have in-depth coverage and reviews of new rods and gear in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to MidCurrent.