Sage Officially Launches R8 Core Rods

Sage teased the fly fishing world last week with the promotional material for its new R8 Core lineup of rods. Now, the new rod family is officially launched and will soon be available to the public. This is the first new rod from Sage in almost 20 years to feature new graphite, and not just improved versions of the same stuff we’ve seen in the Graphite 5, Konnetic, and KonneticHD lineups.

The R8 Core is officially launching April 5th, 2022. The rod family is available in 19 models, from weights 3 through 9.

You can learn more about the rods themselves here, or read Sage’s own information here.