Daiichi Unveils New Brand Identity

One of the bigger events at the 2022 International Fly Tackle Dealer (IFTD) show was Daiichi unveiling their new brand identity. Daiichi is a brand many fly tiers are familiar with. The company is moving in some new, exciting directions.

The photo above is the brand’s new logo, and you’ll see similar updated messaging throughout your touchpoints with Daiichi. You can see the new brand identity in action, and learn more about Daiichi, here.