2022 IFTD Best of Show Winners Announced

Last week, the International Fly Tackle Dealer show was held in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the first time in two years. As usual, the show featured a “Best in Show” awards ceremony. Simms, Sage, and Winston went home with many of the top honors.

A full list, and press release on the winners, can be found below.

“AFFTA (American Fly-Fishing Trade Association) is proud to announce our Industry Award Winners and Best of Show Winners for the 2022 IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealer) Show.

In three heartfelt speeches, AFFTA’s Industry Award winners graciously accepted their well deserved achievement honors. Diane Bristol of Simms Fishing products was awarded the Lefty Kreh Industry Award. Scott Hed was awarded the 2021 Jim Range Conservation Award and Captain Benny Blanco won the 2022 Jim Range Conservation Award.

IFTD 2022 Best of Show Awards were stiff competition with over 300 products being entered for 33 categories. The winners were presented their awards at the Party on the Pond event Thursday evening. The winners are as follows:

Women’s Waders: Simms Fishing Products – Women’s G3 Guide Stocking Foot Waders Men’s Waders: Simms Fishing Products – G3 Guide Stocking Foot Waders Women’s Wading Boots: Redington (Far Banks) – Women’s Aurora Wading Boots Men’s Wading Boots: Simms Fishing Products – Flyweight Access Boot

Women’s Outerwear: Simms Fishing Products – Women’s Freestone Jacket Men’s Outerwear: Simms Fishing Products – G3 Guide Jacket

Women’s General Apparel: Simms Fishing Products – Women’s Solarflex Cooling Hoody Men’s General Apparel: RepYourWater – Merino Wool Sun Hoody Brown Snacks Fly Rod Freshwater: R.L. Winston Rod Co. – Air 2 9’ 5 Weight

Fly Rod Saltwater: Sage (Far Bank) – R8 Core 990-4

Fly Rod 2 Hand/Spey: Sage (Far Bank) – Trout Spey G5

Fly Rod Specialty: Sage (Far Bank) – SENSE

Chest Pack/Vest: Simms Fishing Products – Dry Creek Z Sling Pack

Luggage Bags/Backpacks: Sea Run Cases – expedition classic fly rod & reel travel case Fly Box/Storage: Wynd Tackle – Wnyd Bynder 01 Series

Fly Reel/Freshwater: Redington (Far Bank) – Tilt

Fly Reel/Saltwater: Abel – ROVE

Fly Line/Freshwater: Scientific Anglers – Amplitude Smooth Creek Trout Fly Line/ Saltwater: RIO Products (Far Bank) – SlickCast Saltwater

Leader/Tippet: Scientific Anglers – Absolute Supreme Tippet

Hooks: Ranger Outdoors LLC – Daiichi Selects Series 1924 Size 10

Fly Pattern/Freshwater: Flymen Fishing Company – Chocklett’s Changer Craw Fly Pattern/Saltwater: RIO Products (Far Bank) – RIO’s Feczko Cheeseburger Fly Tying Materials: Flymen Fishing Company – Flymen Fly Tying Kit Series Eco Friendly Gear: Simms Fishing Products – Fall Run Hoody

Entertainment/Education: Anglers Book Supply – Home Waters: Chronicle of Family Youth Product: Orvis – Encounter 865-4 Outfit

Accessories Under $50: Oros – Oros Strike Indicator

Accessories Over $50: Abel – Able Nipper

Gifts Under $50: Cody’s Fish – Fish Ornament

Gift Items Over $50: Cody’s Fish – Brown Trout License Plate Fish

Boats/Personal Watercraft: NRS – NRS Slipstream 120 Fishing Raft Package Best of Show: Simms Fishing Products – G3 Guide Stocking Foot Waders”