Orvis Podcast: Tips for Fishing Hatches

It’s supposed to be downright fantastic weather-wise this weekend here in the Rockies. With temps soaring into the 70s, tons of anglers are chomping at the bit to get into a great spring blue-winged olive hatch.

If you’re one of them – or you’re simply daydreaming for your next great fishing trip – this episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast is for you. Tom Rosenbauer discusses some tactics for fishing hatches that are key for success, especially in early-season situations.

You can listen to the podcast here.