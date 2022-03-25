The Finer Points of Attaching Dubbing to Thread
Charlie Craven has some fantastic advice for fly tiers in his most recent story for Fly Fisherman Magazine. In it, Charlie details some of the finer points we need to know about attaching dubbing to thread. As someone who struggled mightily with getting my dubbed dry fly bodies to look right when I first started tying, this story is extremely helpful for those who are just getting started at the vise.
Read it here.
