How to Euro Jig Streamers

March 10, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

euro jiggingGrowing up, I split my time evenly between fly fishing and throwing jigs on my old Ugly Stik. As I started spending more time with my fly rod, I tried to incorporate some of the skills I learned from throwing jigs into my fly game.

So, I really enjoyed this piece from George Daniel in Fly Fisherman Magazine. It goes into great detail on how to Euro jig streamers for fantastic success.

