‘Rocky Mountain Fly Highway’ Showing Scheduled in Sun Valley

Sun Valley, Idaho, is a fantastic home base for any fly angler who can afford to live there. Even if you can only visit, it’s a wonderful place to spend a few days.

On Wednesday, March 9, the Sun Valley Community Library is screening a new short film called “Rocky Mountain Fly Highway.” It details just how special a place Sun Valley, and the surrounding fisheries, are for fly anglers.

You can get more information on the showing, and the film, here.