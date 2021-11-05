Opinion: When to Move, When to Stay

Evan Jones, over at the Orvis Fly Fishing Blog, put together this interesting piece that asks expert anglers and guides their opinion on when you should move on from a particular fish or hole. Knowing when to move on or stay and wait out a fish or a run is something that’s tough to learn. Thankfully, the guides and expert anglers Jones interviewed for this piece have put in the work so you can be more effective out on the water.

