San Juan Cutthroat Restoration Underway

A couple of years ago, scientists made an epic discovery that shocked most of us in the angling world. They found remote, genetically pure populations of San Juan cutthroat trout, a subspecies long thought to have been extinct.

In this story from the Durango Herald, we get to see an update on what Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans to do to reintroduce San Juan cutthroat to their historical native range.

Read the story in full here.