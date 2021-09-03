Worst Steelhead Returns in Columbia River History

This depressing news isn’t all that surprising, given how poorly things have been going for salmon and steelhead in the Columbia. But as of September 2, 2021, only 35,106 steelhead had been counted at the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, with only 780 making it to the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River.

Over the past five years, those areas have averaged 67,973 and 2,679 respectively.

