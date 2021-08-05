Canada Cuts Commercial Salmon Fishing

In one of the bolder moves we’ve seen a government take in the name of native fish conservation, Canada is making huge cuts to commercial salmon fishing along its Pacific Coast.

First reported by Lydna Mapes over at The Seattle Times, Canada is closing, or severely limiting, commercial salmon harvest in over 100 fisheries. They’re also aiming to permanently reduce the size of their fishing fleet through voluntary commercial fishing license buyback programs.

While some may hail this move as a big win for conservation, it’s worth noting that this will likely put more strain on U.S. salmon stocks to supply what the Canadian fisheries no longer will.

