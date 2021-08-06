Klamath River Set to Run Free

In a historic announcement, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett announced a deal between PacifiCorp, Oregon, and California, to remove the four main dams on the Klamath River.

Berkshire Hathaway is the parent company of PacifiCorp, the giant energy and utilities firm. The four main dams are up for federal re-licensing, and it’s more cost-effective to remove them than retrofit to meet current standards.

This is a big win for the salmon and steelhead that call the Klamath River home.

You can read more about this announcement here.