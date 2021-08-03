Guides Adapt to New Fishing Schedules

This story from Buck Rail, a new source for the Jackson, Wyoming area, is right on par with what guides and outfitters across the West are facing.

Traditional guide trips have been upended this year due to drought and oppressive heat waves. Normally, trips would start between 8-9am, and go until late afternoon. Booking a late-afternoon start ensured you’d get to fish a good caddis hatch, along with a potential mayfly spinner fall.

This summer, though, that just isn’t the case. Water temps are getting too warm for fly fishing, and guides have had to make big changes as a result.

